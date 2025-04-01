University of Hyderabad students announce indefinite protest, to boycott classes over Kancha Gachibowli land dispute

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad Students' Union (UoHSU), has announced an indefinite protest and boycott of classes from Tuesday, demanding the removal of police personnel and earth-moving machinery from the campus.

UoHSU Vice President Akash said students and teachers were urged to join the protest on campus and boycott classes.

In a joint statement, the UoHSU and other students' associations accused the university administration of "betraying" students by facilitating land clearing activities for the state government on 400 acres at Kancha Gachibowli abutting the university.

They also condemned the "brutal police crackdown" on peaceful demonstrators.