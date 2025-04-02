Police clash with students at University of Hyderabad, over 20 injured

HYDERABAD: A scuffle broke out between police and students at the University of Hyderabad (UOH) on Wednesday as students marched towards the university's east campus in protest. More than 20 students sustained injuries as police used force to disperse the demonstration.

A protest rally by students and faculty of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) against the Telangana government's plans to develop a 400-acre land parcel in Kancha Gachibowli bordering the varsity, was stopped by the police.

Videos of the protest, which went viral on social media, showed police using canes against students, including female protesters. As the crackdown intensified, students retreated inside the campus. Several professors joined the protest in solidarity with the students.

The UoH Teachers Association led a rally from Ambedkar auditorium to East Campus in solidarity with the agitating students.

According to students, the police barricaded the entire East Campus area while heavy machinery was deployed to clear the site.

As the protesters attempted to advance, the police stopped and dispersed them using "mild force". The demonstrators raised slogans such as "police go back".

A protesting student told media that the police resorted to lathi-charge on students and faculty.

However, a police official denied the claims and said, "They were prevented from taking out the rally."