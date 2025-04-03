Disqualification row: SC reserves order on BRS plea, raps Telangana CM Revanth over by-poll remarks

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, for the second consecutive day, criticised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over his alleged remarks on the defection of BRS MLAs, as it reserved its order on a plea filed by BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and Padi Kaushik Reddy.

These leaders have sought the top court’s direction for timely action by the Telangana Assembly Speaker on disqualification proceedings against 10 MLAs who shifted allegiance to the ruling Congress.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justice BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih, once again questioned Reddy on Thursday, asking whether he was not expected to show "at least some degree of restraint" given his previous statements.

"Did we commit a mistake by not taking action at that time and issuing contempt? We are not bothered by what politicians say, but the person having faced a similar situation," Justice Gavai remarked.

During the hearing, senior advocate Aryama Sundaram, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the Speaker must make a decision within a reasonable period. He pointed out that the matter had been pending before the High Court on the petitioners' own plea and stressed the need for a time limit.