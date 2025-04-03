Hyderabad University students stage hunger strike over Kancha Gachibowli land dispute

HYDERABAD: The protest over the land dispute at Kancha Gachibowli intensified on Thursday as students of the University of Hyderabad launched a hunger strike.

At least 10 students began the strike, which will be observed in a relay, with others joining in succession. The students demanded the withdrawal of all JCBs from the site and an immediate halt to the felling of trees.

Meanwhile, police action continued on the campus, with officers lathi-charging and dragging students as they attempted to disperse the protesters.

Police forces have set up camp at the university’s main gate, maintaining a strict vigil and restricting the entry of passers-by into the campus.