University of Hyderabad protests intensify, many injured in lathi-charge

HYDERABAD: The protests at the University of Hyderabad over Kancha Gachibowli entered the fourth day on Wednesday with the Teachers Association, along with the Joint Action Committee, leading the agitation.

The Teachers Association on Tuesday called for an indefinite protest in the campus, responding to which hundreds of students and faculty members gathered at the Ambedkar Auditorium starting Wednesday.

Students and teachers staged a protest rally inside the campus raising slogans against the government and condemning the action of clearing the 400-acre green cover at Kancha Gachibowli.

The students’ union continued to press for its major demands — immediate withdrawal of police force and JCB deployed from the university campus, written assurance from the varsity administration to ensure that the campus land is registered under the title of the UoH, release of details of the executive committee meeting and transparency in the land-related documents. As the protests intensified, police resorted to lathi-charge, leading to scuffles at the main gate as well as East Campus, in which several students were injured.

Students condemn police ‘high-handedness’

Students condemned the police high-handedness, stating that the government was employing brute force to curb their movement.

They also held the university administration responsible for poor handling of the issue, which further escalated the tensions between the protesters and the police forces over the past couple of days.