Centre calls Telangana government's efforts to clear Kanche Gachibowli land 'illegal'

HYDERABAD: In a significant development centred around the ongoing controversy over the proposed auction of 400 acres of land in Kanche Gachibowli, the Central government has stepped in, labeling the land clearance efforts by the Telangana government as "illegal."

The Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has intervened by requesting a detailed account of the actions taken by the Telangana government and demanding that the state provide both a factual report and an action taken report on the matter.

The move comes a day after the representations from Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and several other MPs who expressed concerns over the ecological sensitive region around the University of Hyderabad.

On April 2, 2025, a letter from S Sundar, the Assistant Inspector General of Forests at the MoEFCC, was made public. The communication, addressed to the Additional Secretary (Forests) of Telangana, alleges the "illegal felling and removal of vegetation" at the site in Kanche Gachibowli, which lies in the Ranga Reddy district of Telangana state.