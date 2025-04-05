TNIE impact | NGO supports man pleading for mercy death or government aid in Nalgonda

NALGONDA: Seva Bharathi, a voluntary organisation, responded to The New Indian Express report titled “Bedridden for 25 years, man pleads for mercy killing or govt assistance” published on Tuesday. The organisation has decided to provide monthly groceries and medicines to J Gopal and his mother Anjamma, for the rest of their lives.

On Friday, the organisation handed over the first month’s ration and medicines. Volunteer Srikanth told TNIE that they would continue the monthly support and are also planning to provide a small emergency fund.

Jampala Gopal, a 44-year-old resident of Maruti Nagar in the 11th ward of Nalgonda town, has been bedridden for 25 years due to muscular dystrophy. After completing his Intermediate and ITI, he applied for a job with the RTC in 2000. During the recruitment process, a medical examination at NIMS, Hyderabad, revealed the condition, resulting in his disqualification.

Within six months, his muscles deteriorated rapidly, leaving him completely immobile. He cannot walk or use his limbs, and now relies solely on speech. His father passed away four years ago, and his 70-year-old mother Anjamma is his only caregiver.

Gopal said that instead of supporting his mother, she now has to care for him. Anjamma, in tears, said she cannot bear to see her son suffer and wishes she could die instead.