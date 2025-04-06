PIL against HMRL over betting app ads

A PIL has been filed in the Telangana High Court seeking immediate judicial intervention against the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) for allegedly promoting illegal offshore betting platforms through advertisements across its infrastructure.
The PIL, filed by advocate N Nagurbabu, has named HMRL, its MD NVS Reddy, chairperson A Santhi Kumari, directors Jitender and K Ilambarithi, along with associated agencies and contractors, as respondents.
The petition seeks a direction to restrain the respondents from further displaying, promoting, or facilitating any advertisements of illegal betting apps, including through surrogate branding on Metro trains, stations, or any other assets under the Metro network’s control.
Citing Fairplay and other similar platforms, the PIL argues that such advertisements are not only unethical but also illegal under state and national laws.
The petitioner also requested that the ED be directed to launch an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, into the financial transactions between HMRL, its advertising partners and the offshore betting platforms.
The PIL calls for a detailed status report to be filed before the court within a fixed timeframe.
Nagurbabu also asked the court to direct the state government to constitute a high-level committee headed by a retired judge to review HMRL’s advertising policies and ensure transparency and legal compliance in future operations. The committee is expected to submit periodic progress reports to the Court.
The petition also sought compensation from HMRL and its responsible officials to be paid into a public welfare fund or victim assistance fund, citing the psychological and financial harm caused to vulnerable sections of society.
The PIL is expected to be listed for hearing on Monday.