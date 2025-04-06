PIL against HMRL over betting app ads

A PIL has been filed in the Telangana High Court seeking immediate judicial intervention against the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) for allegedly promoting illegal offshore betting platforms through advertisements across its infrastructure.

The PIL, filed by advocate N Nagurbabu, has named HMRL, its MD NVS Reddy, chairperson A Santhi Kumari, directors Jitender and K Ilambarithi, along with associated agencies and contractors, as respondents.

The petition seeks a direction to restrain the respondents from further displaying, promoting, or facilitating any advertisements of illegal betting apps, including through surrogate branding on Metro trains, stations, or any other assets under the Metro network’s control.

Citing Fairplay and other similar platforms, the PIL argues that such advertisements are not only unethical but also illegal under state and national laws.