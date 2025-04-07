Natarajan holding ‘review’ meetings, Revanth a rubber stamp CM: Union Minister Bandi

KARIMNAGAR: Wondering how AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan could conduct “review” meetings with members of the state Cabinet at the Secretariat, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday claimed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has become a rubber stamp in the hands of the Congress high command.

Addressing the media after participating in the BJP foundation day celebrations here, Sanjay also ridiculed TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud for stating that the AICC will take a final call on Cabinet expansion.

“Isn’t it the prerogative of the CM to decide on his Cabinet? What is the AICC doing by announcing Cabinet decisions? Isn’t this proof of how Telangana is being ruled from 10 Janpath and Gandhi Bhavan?” he asked.

“The AICC in-charge conducting meetings at the Secretariat and the TPCC chief stating that the AICC would make a final decision on Cabinet expansion are classic examples of failed governance in the state,” he added.