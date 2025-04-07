UoH students ask Natarajan to facilitate access to Kancha Gachibowli land

HYDERABAD: The agitating students of University of Hyderabad asked AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan to ensure that they, along with expert faculty and researchers, get access to the contentious 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli on Sunday itself to assess the damage done to the environment.

The students put forth this demand in order to submit a report to the committee that would visit the contentious land as directed by the Supreme Court.

For the second consecutive day, Natarajan held deliberations over the 400 acres of Kancha Gachibowli land with the stakeholders of University of Hyderabad (UoH), including the varsity’s students’ union, teachers association and civil society organisations at Gachibowli Stadium that abuts the university.

Natarajan patiently listened to the contentions raised by the stakeholders and civil society organisations.

Later speaking to TNIE, UoH Students Union president Arepalle Umesh Chand Ambedkar, a PhD scholar in management studies, said: “Meenakshi Natarajan ji has assured a positive response from the government.”

He said that they had put forward their demands such as release of arrested students, revocation of police cases and withdrawal of police force from the campus.