Police impose entry restrictions on 400-acre parcel land near University of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Police on Friday imposed restrictions until April 16 on the entry of people into a 400-acre land parcel in Kancha Gachibowli, adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH), citing the prevailing law and order situation and the need to maintain public tranquility.

The Telangana government's plan to auction this ecologically sensitive land for the construction of urban infrastructure and an IT Park has triggered protests by the UoH Students' Union.

The matter is currently being heard in both the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court.

In view of the Supreme Court's orders, the directions of the Central Empowered Committee, and the prevailing law and order situation, DCP (Madhapur Zone) Vineeth G issued an order prohibiting people who do not ordinarily have work in the area from entering it for any purpose other than their bona fide duties.

The order aims to prevent danger to human life and safety, maintain public tranquility, and avert the possibility of riots, affray, or obstruction to any person lawfully discharging their duties.

The order was issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which restricts unauthorised gatherings.

According to a notification, the order will remain in force from 6 am on Friday until April 16, covering the 400-acre area that is currently the subject of litigation in both the High Court and the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the UoHSU held a rally on campus late Friday evening, demanding the removal of police camps from the premises and the fulfillment of their other demands, including the revocation of FIRs against students, civil society groups, and other activists.

They also demanded that the UoH administration file a petition in the High Court asserting ownership of the land.