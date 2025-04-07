TPCC chief Mahesh warns Minister Bandi against making ‘frivolous’ statements

HYDERABAD: Objecting to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay claiming that AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan held a “review” meeting with ministers at the Secretariat, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday alleged that the former has a history of “carrying footwear” of BJP leaders.

In a statement issued here, the TPCC chief asked Sanjay if he has forgotten his own history of carrying footwear of Delhi leaders when he was the state BJP president.

Mahesh Goud also warned Sanjay that the Congress leaders will not remain mute spectators if he continues to make such “baseless statements”.

Stating that Congress, unlike the BJP, takes collective decisions, he said: “Bandi Sanjay is feeling insecure. His insecurity is growing day by day. He is trying to grab headlines as he wants to bag the BJP state president’s post.”

Senior Congress leader Addanki Dayakar, who has recently been elected as an MLC, said that Sanjay’s statement shows he lacks knowledge and understanding. “The AICC Telangana in-charge has the responsibility to monitor the affairs of the party,” the MLC said, while claiming that BJP was using AI tools to run a negative campaign against the state government.