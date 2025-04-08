Telangana Governor inaugurates tribal museum in Bhadrachalam

KHAMMAM: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurated the newly established Tribal Museum on the premises of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Bhadrachalam. The Governor was welcomed with a traditional tribal reception, marking the cultural significance of the occasion.

During the visit, he toured the museum and viewed various exhibits showcasing the rich heritage, customs, and traditions of tribal communities. Expressing appreciation for the initiative, he lauded ITDA project officer B Rahul for curating such an impressive display of tribal culture.

Highlighting the museum’s value for future generations, the Governor emphasised the importance of preserving and promoting tribal heritage. He also called for the continuous development of tribal communities across various sectors and called for modernisation of the museum to further enhance its impact.

As part of the visit, Jishnu Dev Varma suggested that tribal artisans be encouraged to sell their handcrafted cultural items to visitors, thereby creating sustainable employment opportunities. He expressed delight upon seeing the traditional mud houses and other unique tribal structures featured in the museum.

Later, he sampled traditional tribal cuisine prepared by Adivasi women and expressed keen interest in enjoying more of their delicacies on future visits. The interaction with tribal attendees and the Governor’s warm gestures, including taking photographs with the community, brought cheer to the occasion.