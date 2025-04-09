12 years later, Dilsukhnagar blast survivors find semblance of closure

HYDERABAD: Twelve years may have passed, but for those who survived the Dilsukhnagar twin blasts, the trauma still bubbles beneath the surface — a scar time hasn’t been able to erase. On Tuesday, as the Telangana High Court upheld the death penalty for five Indian Mujahideen operatives convicted in the case, survivors at Dilsukhnagar marked the moment not with silence, but with sweets — bittersweet symbols of long-awaited justice.

“It’s been more than a decade, but the terror still lingers in our hearts,” said several persons injured in the blast while speaking to TNIE.

On February 21, 2013, just as the evening crowd was swelling at the Dilsukhnagar market, two bombs ripped through the air — the first near the 107 bus stop and the second, moments later, at the A-1 Mirchi Centre. The coordinated blasts killed 18 persons and injured 131 others.

In 2016, the NIA fast-track court found five Indian Mujahideen operatives — Yasin Bhatkal, Asadullah Akhtar, Waqas, Mohammed Tehseen Akhtar and Ajaz Shaikh — guilty of carrying out the attacks and sentenced them to death. The convicts had challenged the verdict in the Telangana High Court, which upheld the trial court’s ruling on Tuesday after hearing arguments from both sides.