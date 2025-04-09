Telangana HC confirms death to five Dilsukhnagar blast convicts

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday rejected the criminal appeals filed by the five Indian Mujahideen operatives challenging the death sentence awarded by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) fast track court in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar bomb blasts case.
While the key accused, Riyaz Bhatkal, remains absconding, the fast track court had in 2016 sentenced Asadullah Akhtar alias Haddi, Zia-ur-Rahman alias Waqas, Md Tahseen Akhtar alias Hassan, Mohammed Ahmed Siddibapa alias Yasin Bhatkal, Ajaz Shaikh alias Samar Armaan Tunde and Syed Maqbool Zuber to death. Maqbool died while undergoing treatment for a chronic ailment in July 2024.
The trial included examination of 157 witnesses, revealing the meticulous planning and execution of the attack.
In its orders, a bench of Justice K Lakshman and Justice P Sree Sudha said: “We found that apart from the reasons given in the impugned judgment, the trial court has taken into consideration all relevant facts and circumstances and chosen to award death penalty, life imprisonment and other sentences.”
The judges independently reviewed the case materials, including witness testimonies, psychological evaluations and reports submitted by the probation officer and other authorities. After analysing both aggravating and mitigating factors, they concluded that there was no scope for reformation or rehabilitation of the convicts.
Convicts have 30 days to file appeal in SC
“We have given a liberal and expansive scope to the mitigating circumstances. Having taken a holistic view, we are of the considered view that this is a fit case to confirm the death penalty awarded by the trial court,” the bench remarked.
The Dilsukhnagar twin bomb blasts on February 21, 2013, sent shockwaves across the nation, killing 18 people and injuring more than 130 others. The horrific explosions were carried out by the banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, with Riyaz Bhatkal, the co-founder of the group, identified as the prime accused.
Following Yasin’s arrest near the Nepal border in August 2013, a comprehensive investigation was launched by the NIA.
The NIA special court, after a three-year-long investigation and trial, found Bhatkal and four others guilty of carrying out the terror attack.
In its detailed judgment delivered on Tuesday, the high court bench confirmed that the fast track court had considered all relevant facts and circumstances before awarding the death penalty, life imprisonment and other sentences.
The high court registered the matter as Referred Trial No. 1 of 2016 following a letter from the trial court dated December 19, 2016, under Section 366 CrPC, which mandates confirmation of death sentences by the high court.
In its reasoning, the court referred to the Supreme Court’s ruling in Kunal Majumdar vs. State of Rajasthan, underscoring the seriousness of the crime and its societal impact.
“This is a very heinous crime. Its repercussions have been felt not only by the victims but also by the entire society. The verdict in such cases should instil confidence in the minds of peace-loving citizens,” the bench quoted.
It stressed that life imprisonment would serve no purpose in this case, as the objective of convict reformation could not be realistically achieved.
The court held that the appellants had failed to provide convincing grounds to interfere with the decision of the Trial Court. Accordingly, it dismissed the criminal appeals and confirmed the death penalties. Additionally, the bench ordered that a copy of the verdict be provided free of charge to all convicts in accordance with Section 363(2) CrPC.
The convicts now have the right to file an appeal in the Supreme Court within 30 days.
Riyaz Bhatkal, believed to be the co-founder of the Indian Mujahideen, is the prime accused in the case. He remains absconding
Yasin Bhatkal was arrested near the Nepal border in August 2013, following which the NIA launched a comprehensive investigation.
Deadly details
Two deadly explosions rocked the crowded Dilsukhnagar area on February 21, 2013
The first blast took place at a bus stop and the second near an eatery (A1 Mirchi Centre)
The blasts left 18 people dead and over 130 injured
On December 13, 2016, the NIA court convicted Mohd Ahmed Sidibapa alias Yasin Bhatkal, Pakistani national Zia-ur-Rahman alias Waqas, Asadullah Akhtar alias Haddi, Tehseen Akhtar alias Monu and Ajaz Shaikh and sentenced them to death. Riyaz Bhatkal, the prime accused, is believed to be hiding in Pakistan