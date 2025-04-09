Telangana HC confirms death to five Dilsukhnagar blast convicts

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday rejected the criminal appeals filed by the five Indian Mujahideen operatives challenging the death sentence awarded by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) fast track court in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar bomb blasts case.

While the key accused, Riyaz Bhatkal, remains absconding, the fast track court had in 2016 sentenced Asadullah Akhtar alias Haddi, Zia-ur-Rahman alias Waqas, Md Tahseen Akhtar alias Hassan, Mohammed Ahmed Siddibapa alias Yasin Bhatkal, Ajaz Shaikh alias Samar Armaan Tunde and Syed Maqbool Zuber to death. Maqbool died while undergoing treatment for a chronic ailment in July 2024.

The trial included examination of 157 witnesses, revealing the meticulous planning and execution of the attack.

In its orders, a bench of Justice K Lakshman and Justice P Sree Sudha said: “We found that apart from the reasons given in the impugned judgment, the trial court has taken into consideration all relevant facts and circumstances and chosen to award death penalty, life imprisonment and other sentences.”

The judges independently reviewed the case materials, including witness testimonies, psychological evaluations and reports submitted by the probation officer and other authorities. After analysing both aggravating and mitigating factors, they concluded that there was no scope for reformation or rehabilitation of the convicts.