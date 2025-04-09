Andhra Pradesh cops take over Nagarjunasagar; Telangana officials tense

NALGONDA: Tensions have resurfaced at the Nagarjunasagar project with the Telangana government on Tuesday objecting to the presence of Andhra Pradesh forces guarding the dam.

Until Monday, the dam — under Telangana’s jurisdiction — was protected by a CRPF battalion from Mulugu district.

On Tuesday, following instructions from senior officials, the Telangana unit was relieved. A CRPF battalion from Visakhapatnam, previously deployed on the Andhra Pradesh side, immediately took over security.

This development has raised concerns among Telangana officials, who fear Andhra Pradesh might divert water to suit its own needs.

As per Union government orders, Andhra Pradesh is responsible for securing the Srisailam Dam, while the Nagarjunasagar project is to be secured by Telangana.

Telangana authorities have reportedly filed a complaint with the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), objecting to Andhra Pradesh’s growing role at the Nagarjunasagar project.