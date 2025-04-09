Polavaram project authority agrees to joint survey for submergence in Telangana

Telangana’s request

Telangana requested that the PPA immediately initiate a joint survey through any agency under its supervision, as is being done in Chhattisgarh. Officials said action was urgent ahead of the upcoming monsoon season.

They pointed out that the issue needs to be addressed without further delay, as mandated by the Supreme Court in its September 2022 order. Two years and six months have passed since the verdict, they said.

Telangana officials expressed concern that after completion of the Polavaram project, water retention at full reservoir level for several days may lead to drainage stagnation and flash submergence of local streams and the Kinnersani river.

Telangana’s concerns

Outfall sluice at Vista Complex: This sluice will remain closed when Polavaram is at FRL. Submergence in Bhadrachalam due to rain and drain water from the local catchment is estimated at 50 acres, or 1.7% of the town’s area

Outfall sluice at Etapaka: This sluice will remain closed at full reservoir level. Submergence in Bhadrachalam due to water from the Andhra Pradesh catchment is estimated at 205 acres, or 6.9% of the town’s area

Outfall sluice at Kotha Colony: This sluice will also be closed at FRL. Submergence due to rain and drain water from the Bhadrachalam catchment is estimated at 70 acres, or 2.40% of the town’s area.