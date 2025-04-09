Polavaram project authority agrees to joint survey for submergence in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) Chief Executive Officer Atul Jain on Tuesday said that a joint survey to assess the potential submergence of areas in Telangana, including the temple town of Bhadrachalam, under Polavaram backwaters would be undertaken soon.
Telangana irrigation officials had reiterated their request for a joint survey during a coordination meeting held by the PPA. They gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation and submitted supporting documents outlining concerns over the submergence of Telangana areas. However, officials from the Andhra Pradesh government stated there was no need for a joint survey.
Telangana Engineer-in-Chief G Anil Kumar and Godavari Basin Deputy Director S Subramanyam Prasad urged the PPA to resolve the long-pending issue by conducting the joint survey. Telangana officials recalled that the Andhra Pradesh government had consented to a joint survey in August 2024.
They also requested that the PPA implement protection measures in line with the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal Award (GWDTA). These measures include embankments, retaining walls and pumping arrangements. Telangana also called for immediate ground-truthing.
“There are about 35 medium and major streams merging into the Godavari from both sides between Burgampahad village and Dummugudem anicut, which will be affected by Polavaram backwaters. Andhra Pradesh should undertake protective works where necessary to prevent inundation of low-lying areas along these streams,” Telangana officials said.
They also referred to directives issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2019. The NGT had stated: “The PPA-cum-AP Irrigation department may take complete responsibility for any adverse impacts arising from the project in future. The PPA may coordinate with the states of Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, examine the issues, and implement appropriate remedial and safeguard measures.”
Telangana’s request
Telangana requested that the PPA immediately initiate a joint survey through any agency under its supervision, as is being done in Chhattisgarh. Officials said action was urgent ahead of the upcoming monsoon season.
They pointed out that the issue needs to be addressed without further delay, as mandated by the Supreme Court in its September 2022 order. Two years and six months have passed since the verdict, they said.
Telangana officials expressed concern that after completion of the Polavaram project, water retention at full reservoir level for several days may lead to drainage stagnation and flash submergence of local streams and the Kinnersani river.
Telangana’s concerns
Outfall sluice at Vista Complex: This sluice will remain closed when Polavaram is at FRL. Submergence in Bhadrachalam due to rain and drain water from the local catchment is estimated at 50 acres, or 1.7% of the town’s area
Outfall sluice at Etapaka: This sluice will remain closed at full reservoir level. Submergence in Bhadrachalam due to water from the Andhra Pradesh catchment is estimated at 205 acres, or 6.9% of the town’s area
Outfall sluice at Kotha Colony: This sluice will also be closed at FRL. Submergence due to rain and drain water from the Bhadrachalam catchment is estimated at 70 acres, or 2.40% of the town’s area.