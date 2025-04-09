Revanth, KTR jointly looting Telangana: Union Minister Bandi

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and BRS working president KT Rama Rao, accusing them of jointly “looting” the state.

Describing the duo as “close friends,” he alleged that Revanth was actively shielding Rama Rao in multiple cases.

Sanjay pointed to their joint participation in the recent Joint Action Committee meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai, which opposed the delimitation exercise, as evidence of their collaboration.

He further claimed that both leaders were now working together to ensure the success of the upcoming meeting on delimitation to be held in Hyderabad.

In a statement, Sanjay reminded the public that Revanth Reddy himself had previously accused the KCR family of involvement in various scandals, yet is now allegedly protecting them.

“In a quid pro quo deal, KTR is aiding the Congress government in land grabbing and corruption,” the Union minister claimed.