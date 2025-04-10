15 hospitalised after consuming adulterated toddy in Kamareddy

KAMAREDDY: At least 15 persons from Gouraram village, Gandhari mandal, were hospitalised on Tuesday night with neurological symptoms after drinking toddy suspected of being adulterated.
The incident follows a similar episode in Narasullabad mandal, where over 90 people had been hospitalised earlier.
Those exhibiting serious symptoms were shifted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kamareddy for treatment. GGH in-charge superintendent Dr Farida Begum said that six of the patients were showing neurological symptoms, including neck stiffness and other complications. “We are administering medication and keeping them under 24-hour observation before making a decision on discharge,” she said.
Yellareddy RDO Manne Prabhakar visited Gouraram and reviewed the situation. Health officials have since set up a medical camp in the village to monitor and assist residents.
Speaking about the Narasullabad case, Banswada Sub-Collector K Karnmai confirmed that the total number of people experiencing symptoms after consuming toddy had reached 91. “So far, 50 patients have been discharged, while others are still undergoing treatment at the Government Area Hospital in Banswada, Kamareddy GGH and nearby private hospitals. Patients are being monitored for blood pressure and other related complaints,” Karnmai said.
In the earlier incident in Narasullabad mandal, where 91 people were hospitalised, authorities are awaiting the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report to determine the exact cause of illness.
An official noted the challenge of regulating toddy in rural areas. “Toddy consumption is widespread, especially among the middle-class and poor families. A sudden crackdown can lead to withdrawal symptoms, as witnessed a few years ago when mass hospitalisations and even deaths occurred,” the official said.
To avoid a repeat of that scenario, authorities are reportedly planning to launch large-scale de-addiction camps in both urban and rural areas. Discussions are ongoing with senior officials to prevent adulteration and ensure only safe, unadulterated toddy is available in the district, the official added.
Alprazolam, Urea Found in Toddy
Toddy is traditionally extracted from two types of trees — palm and date palm. However, the district lacks a sufficient number of these trees to meet the growing demand, sources said.
Toddy tappers’ societies operate shops in allocated zones across towns and villages. To meet demand and increase profits, some shop owners are allegedly mixing water and harmful chemicals into the toddy.
There are growing suspicions that sedatives like Alprazolam are being added to enhance toddy’s effects. Police and excise officials have, on multiple occasions, seized substances such as Alprazolam, hydrochlorides and urea, which are believed to be supplied to toddy shop operators.
Recently, Kamareddy police arrested four persons in connection with a drug-related case tied to toddy adulteration. Experts warn that consuming adulterated toddy over time could lead to serious health complications, including neurological damage