15 hospitalised after consuming adulterated toddy in Kamareddy

KAMAREDDY: At least 15 persons from Gouraram village, Gandhari mandal, were hospitalised on Tuesday night with neurological symptoms after drinking toddy suspected of being adulterated.

The incident follows a similar episode in Narasullabad mandal, where over 90 people had been hospitalised earlier.

Those exhibiting serious symptoms were shifted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kamareddy for treatment. GGH in-charge superintendent Dr Farida Begum said that six of the patients were showing neurological symptoms, including neck stiffness and other complications. “We are administering medication and keeping them under 24-hour observation before making a decision on discharge,” she said.

Yellareddy RDO Manne Prabhakar visited Gouraram and reviewed the situation. Health officials have since set up a medical camp in the village to monitor and assist residents.

Speaking about the Narasullabad case, Banswada Sub-Collector K Karnmai confirmed that the total number of people experiencing symptoms after consuming toddy had reached 91. “So far, 50 patients have been discharged, while others are still undergoing treatment at the Government Area Hospital in Banswada, Kamareddy GGH and nearby private hospitals. Patients are being monitored for blood pressure and other related complaints,” Karnmai said.