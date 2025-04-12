Congress wants to replace Telangana CM Revanth but not finding suitable leader: BJP MP Arvind

HYDERABAD: Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind has made a sensational claim that the Congress high command was considering replacing A Revanth Reddy as the chief minister but not finding a suitable replacement to take over the reins in the state.

Addressing the media at the state BJP office here on Friday, Arvind opined that only IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has the leadership qualities and also enjoys the trust of the high command. However, the MP added, that the minister lacks the ability to raise funds and send them to Delhi.

“This is considered a crucial part of the role. Because of this, the party is not ready to change the leadership. If Sridhar Babu had this capability to collect money and send to Delhi, he would become the chief minister,” claimed the BJP MP.

Arvind further said that the BRS would have been defeated in the 2018 elections if Uttam Kumar Reddy as the then TPCC chief did not sell tickets.