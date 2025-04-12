Congress wants to replace Telangana CM Revanth but not finding suitable leader: BJP MP Arvind

HYDERABAD: Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind has made a sensational claim that the Congress high command was considering replacing A Revanth Reddy as the chief minister but not finding a suitable replacement to take over the reins in the state.
Addressing the media at the state BJP office here on Friday, Arvind opined that only IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has the leadership qualities and also enjoys the trust of the high command. However, the MP added, that the minister lacks the ability to raise funds and send them to Delhi.
“This is considered a crucial part of the role. Because of this, the party is not ready to change the leadership. If Sridhar Babu had this capability to collect money and send to Delhi, he would become the chief minister,” claimed the BJP MP.
Arvind further said that the BRS would have been defeated in the 2018 elections if Uttam Kumar Reddy as the then TPCC chief did not sell tickets.
He accused the ruling Congress and the chief minister of diverting the attention of the people from pressing issues by using HYDRAA against film personalities.
Revanth should look for ‘lanke bindelu’
Arvind also advised Revanth Reddy to search for “lanke bindelu” (hidden treasure) in the farmhouse of BRS president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and not in the Secretariat.
He alleged that BRS working president KT Rama Rao and MLC K Kavitha resorted to large-scale corruption when their party was in power and lost credibility to speak about the BJP and issues like University of Hyderabad lands.
Stating that Kavitha got MLC post as a gift from her father as she doesnt have the support base to contest elections and win on her own, the BJP MP warned her against making remarks against Janasena Party (JSP) president and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan.
He challenged Rama Rao to reveal the name of the BJP MP who allegedly took loans using UoH and Kancha Gachibowli land as collateral.