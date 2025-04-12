Telangana CM Revanth Reddy orders resumption of egg supply to Anganwadi centres

HYDERABAD: Responding to an article published in this newspaper, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed the Women and Child Welfare department to ensure continuous egg supply to Anganwadi centres.

In its April 10 edition, TNIE reported that young children and lactating mothers were not being provided eggs for the last few days.

According to sources, the chief minister, along with Women & Child Welfare Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka, intervened, and directed the officials to make necessary arrangements to provide eggs to young children, and lactating mothers across the state. It is learnt that the supply of eggs will be resumed on Saturday.

It is pertinent to note that egg supply was stopped as the contractual period, and even the extension expired in March. There was a delay in calling for tenders owing to the model code of conduct invoked in the view of recently concluded graduates’ and teachers’ MLC elections.