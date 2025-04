HYDERABAD: The state government is set to launch the Telangana Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights in Land) Act, 2024, on Monday evening, to mark the 134th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the Bhu Bharati portal — an integrated online revenue records management system — replacing the existing Dharani portal on Monday evening.

On Sunday, the chief minister held a high-level meeting for the second consecutive day to oversee the launch preparations. He directed officials to make the portal user-friendly and accessible to the common man, with a vision to maintain it for the next 100 years. He also emphasised the need for robust cybersecurity measures, including firewalls to protect the portal against potential cyberattacks. He added that the portal’s maintenance would be entrusted to a credible organisation.

Bhu Bharati will initially be introduced in three mandals. The portal will offer services including registrations, mutations, appeals and revisions, ROR corrections, conversion to non-agricultural land, and more. It will also provide information on e-challan, encumbrance details, prohibited lands, land rights, land market value and registered document details.

In a statement, the chief minister said: “As promised by the people’s government, a new Record of Rights (ROR) Act has been created to provide quality services through the Bhu Bharati portal, replacing Dharani — the root of many issues. Farmers can now access services like registrations and mutations, and I’m happy to say Bhu Bharati will offer a lasting solution to long-standing land problems.”

As the government phases out the Dharani portal, it has expedited proposals to initiate a “forensic audit” of land records. Highly placed sources confirmed that a Central government agency will be tasked with conducting the audit.

Although Dharani was originally introduced to streamline land transactions and enhance transparency, it faced widespread criticism due to operational issues.