Final rites of Ramaiah performed in Telangana's Khammam

KHAMMAM: The final rites of Daripalli Ramaiah, affectionately known as the “Plant Lover,” were conducted on Sunday at the Reddypalli cremation ground in Khammam rural mandal. The Padma Shri awardee passed away on Saturday following a heart attack.​

Thousands of people participated in the final procession, which was organised from Ramaiah’s house to the burial grounds.

District Forest Department officials paid their respects and planted saplings at the burial site afterward. Before the burial, minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Khammam MP Raghurama Reddy, and Irrigation Development Corporation Chairman Muvva Vijaya Babu paid tribute to his mortal remains.

Ramaiah dreamed of establishing a 20-acre nursery to distribute plants free of cost and often expressed his desire to transform his house into a plant museum to raise awareness about the importance of planting trees.​

Srinivasa Reddy stated that he would bring Ramaiah’s dream to the attention of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and work diligently to fulfil it.