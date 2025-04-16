Farmers rush to sell paddy amid delays, rain damage in Telangana

JANGAON/MULUGU: Farmers in Mulugu and Jangaon districts have begun harvesting paddy crops and are arriving at procurement centres in large numbers, eager to sell their produce. However, they allege delays in the purchase process by the district administration and the Civil Supply department.

In both districts, unseasonal rains have compounded the issue, damaging paddy that farmers left at procurement centres. Although the centres were formally inaugurated, full-scale operations are yet to commence.

Data obtained from civil supply officials reveals that 145 procurement centres have been set up in Mulugu district, while Jangaon has arranged 168 centres.

N Ramulu, a farmer from Bachannapet mandal in Jangaon, said that his paddy was dumped at the Jangaon Agricultural Market Yard awaiting sale. “Unseasonal rains have already damaged the crop. We request the officials to purchase the paddy immediately. Due to their negligence, rice mills are offering lower prices and chaffing the grain,” he said.

District Civil Supplies Officer Syed Faisal Hussain told TNIE: “Rice millers have begun procurement. We are purchasing paddy after ensuring the moisture content is below 17%. Sufficient tarpaulin sheets have been provided. If any paddy was damaged due to rain, we are also procuring that,” he said.