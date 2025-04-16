Rules for effective implementation of Telangana Bhu Bharati issued

HYDERABAD: A day after it launched the Telangana Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights in Lands) Act 2025, the state government on Tuesday released the details of the GO Ms No 39 with a set of rules to be followed in implementation of the Act.

Through the Telangana Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights in Lands) Rules, 2025, the state government issued directions to the Revenue department officials on their jurisdiction and how they will be required to deal with the land transactions as well as disputes in transactions.

While the previous BRS government enacted the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act, 2020, it never issued rules thereunder.

This led to major chaos in land administration, and there was no timeframe or competent authority to address or attend to issues.

Learning from the past mistakes, the state government issued rules on the same day it enforced the Bhu Bharati Act, with provisions for definitions, preparation, updation and maintenance of Records of Rights (RoR), rectification of entries in RoR, procedure for registration and mutation in cases of sale, gift, mortgage, exchange and partition of holding, procedure for regularisation of unregistered transactions, procedure for mutation in cases of will and succession and other cases, Bhudhaar, pattadar passbook-cum-title deed, certified copies of RoR and public documents, village accounts, disputes of civil nature and role of competent authority, appeals and appellate authority, revision, revision authority, legal aid, advice and assistance to the poor, maintenance of Bhu Bharati portal and powers to remove difficulties.