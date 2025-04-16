Rules for effective implementation of Telangana Bhu Bharati issued

HYDERABAD: A day after it launched the Telangana Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights in Lands) Act 2025, the state government on Tuesday released the details of the GO Ms No 39 with a set of rules to be followed in implementation of the Act.
Through the Telangana Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights in Lands) Rules, 2025, the state government issued directions to the Revenue department officials on their jurisdiction and how they will be required to deal with the land transactions as well as disputes in transactions.
While the previous BRS government enacted the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act, 2020, it never issued rules thereunder.
This led to major chaos in land administration, and there was no timeframe or competent authority to address or attend to issues.
Learning from the past mistakes, the state government issued rules on the same day it enforced the Bhu Bharati Act, with provisions for definitions, preparation, updation and maintenance of Records of Rights (RoR), rectification of entries in RoR, procedure for registration and mutation in cases of sale, gift, mortgage, exchange and partition of holding, procedure for regularisation of unregistered transactions, procedure for mutation in cases of will and succession and other cases, Bhudhaar, pattadar passbook-cum-title deed, certified copies of RoR and public documents, village accounts, disputes of civil nature and role of competent authority, appeals and appellate authority, revision, revision authority, legal aid, advice and assistance to the poor, maintenance of Bhu Bharati portal and powers to remove difficulties.
The rules also set a timeframe for filing an appeal with the competent authority, and the jurisdiction of the competent authority based on the market value of the land.
The government also prescribed the fees to be paid for various services like registrations, mutation, succession, pattadar passbook and correction of record of rights.
The government will now be maintaining village-level accounts for village Pahani, government land register, transfer register and irrigation source register.
The government also made it mandatory that a copy of the village accounts shall be submitted to the competent authority at the end of the calendar year.
As the government has made provisions enabling any person affected by any entry made in the Bhu Bharati to approach the competent authority, it defined the competent authority and appellate authority in the rules based on market value.
The chief commissioner of land administration (CCLA) will be the custodian of the Bhu Bharati portal. He is tasked with preparing, maintaining, updating and making necessary modifications on the portal from time to time. He is also empowered to issue orders, instructions, and guidelines for the effective implementation of Bhu Bharati.