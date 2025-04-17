ED officials raid real estate firms Surana Group, Sai Surya in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at the offices and residences of the managing directors and staff of Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers across Jubilee Hills, Secunderabad and Bowenpally.

The searches are part of an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering activities. According to ED officials, 10 teams were involved in the searches. The two companies, which had entered into a joint venture for a real estate project, are under scrutiny for allegedly collecting funds from customers without delivering on commitments.

The Surana Group is already facing multiple criminal cases, including one under investigation by the CBI, related to cheating and breach of trust. In one case, the group is accused of collecting Rs 3 crore from a software engineer for plots that were reportedly already sold. The funds were allegedly diverted to other entities.