NDSA chairman to inspect Srisailam dam on April 29

HYDERABAD: Chairman of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), Anil Jain, will inspect the Srisailam dam on April 29. The visit follows a recent letter from Telangana Engineer-in-Chief G Anil Kumar (Irrigation) raising concerns about the dam’s safety.

The NDSA had held a joint meeting with irrigation officials from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on March 6. During the meeting, the authority asked Andhra Pradesh to undertake temporary repair work on the dam by May 31. However, the deadline was not formally recorded in the meeting minutes.

Following this, Telangana officials sent another letter to the NDSA requesting the inclusion of the deadline in the official record and asking for intervention to ensure repairs begin. In response, the NDSA chairman is expected to hold a meeting with dam safety officials from Andhra Pradesh in Vijayawada on April 28, prior to his inspection of the dam. A follow-up meeting with Telangana officials is planned for April 30 in Hyderabad.

Sitarama project to be taken up for discussion in April 24 TAC meeting

The Integrated Sitarama Lift Irrigation and Sitamma Sagar Multipurpose Project is expected to be considered at the 158th meeting of the Ministry of Jal Shakti’s Technical Advisory Committee on April 24. In the previous meeting, the 157th, the panel had deferred examination of the project and directed the Central Water Commission to review its designs.