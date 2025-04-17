Vicious campaign by BJP, BRS influenced SC’s scrutiny: Telangana Minister on Kancha Gachibowli order

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the Supreme Court’s observations on the Kancha Gachibowli deforestation issue, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday accused the opposition BJP and BRS of running a “vicious campaign” that influenced the court’s scrutiny.

During an informal chat with reporters here, the minister asserted that the state government would comply fully with the directives issued by the apex court.

Sridhar Babu suggested that the misinformation allegedly spread by the opposition had even reached the PM, prompting him to react based on what the minister described as “false propaganda.”

He alleged a deeper political motive behind the controversy, claiming a deliberate attempt to derail the government’s welfare and development initiatives.

Pointing to recent actions by Union ministers deleting social media posts related to the land issue, Sridhar Babu termed the controversy as a politically motivated campaign to discredit the state’s development agenda. He reiterated the government’s objective of transforming the disputed land parcel into a hub for employment generation, especially for the youth.