Vicious campaign by BJP, BRS influenced SC’s scrutiny: Telangana Minister on Kancha Gachibowli order

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the Supreme Court’s observations on the Kancha Gachibowli deforestation issue, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday accused the opposition BJP and BRS of running a “vicious campaign” that influenced the court’s scrutiny.
During an informal chat with reporters here, the minister asserted that the state government would comply fully with the directives issued by the apex court.
Sridhar Babu suggested that the misinformation allegedly spread by the opposition had even reached the PM, prompting him to react based on what the minister described as “false propaganda.”
He alleged a deeper political motive behind the controversy, claiming a deliberate attempt to derail the government’s welfare and development initiatives.
Pointing to recent actions by Union ministers deleting social media posts related to the land issue, Sridhar Babu termed the controversy as a politically motivated campaign to discredit the state’s development agenda. He reiterated the government’s objective of transforming the disputed land parcel into a hub for employment generation, especially for the youth.
‘Law applies equally to all individuals’
When asked about police issuing notices to senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, the minister emphasised that the law applies equally to all individuals, stating, “There is no exemption for anyone, including Smita.”
On a BRS MLA’s claim that industrialists had offered financial incentives to topple the state government, Sridhar Babu accused the BRS of attempting to destabilise the Congress-led government from the beginning. He maintained that the current administration enjoys popular support and is resilient against such efforts.
On Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s ongoing tour of Japan, the minister noted that the visit is part of a strategic effort to attract foreign investments in light of recent US tariff measures. “India, and particularly Telangana, is aiming to seize this global opportunity,” he said, indicating the government’s push for economic growth through international partnerships.
Kishan asks govt to follow SC directions
Hyderabad: Union Coal and Mines Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s observation on Kancha Gachibowli land. Addressing the media in New Delhi, he alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered officers to fell trees in 100 acres without the chief secretary’s knowledge and advised that the state government follow the apex court’s orders. Describing the decision to remove trees at night using floodlights as a conspiracy, he demanded that the state government initiate steps for replanting trees in 100 acres. He urged the state government not to sell the lands which are “very crucial for future generations”.
A victory for activists: KTR
Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s directive to restore the Kancha Gachibowli forest. In a statement here, he said that the apex court’s orders have validated the allegations of BRS that forest land in Kancha Gachibowli was illegally pledged to a private company. He urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to act responsibly. The BRS leader described the court’s order to the chief wildlife warden to protect wildlife on the land as a major victory for environmentalists and all those who fought to preserve the lands. He urged the Revanth government to stop acting recklessly. Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao said that following the court’s directive, the government should explain how it was going to restore the forest in the said land. He said that the Central Empowered Committee’s report should be an eye-opener to the state government.
Cops issue notice to smita Sabharwal for reposting AI image
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Wednesday issued a notice to senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, Principal Secretary of Youth Advancement, Tourism, and Culture, for reposting content related to an AI image of tree felling at Kancha Gachibowli near the University of Hyderabad on X platform. When contacted, a Cyberabad police official confirmed that the notice was served on the IAS officer under Section 179 of BNSS, summoning her as a witness. The AI-generated image, originally posted by the social media handle ‘Hi Hyderabad’ on March 31, was reposted by Sabharwal on X. The image, depicting a dozen bulldozers, a peacock and two deer, was posted when the government was removing the trees at Kancha Gachibowli. The post reads “#Ghibli story on #Hyderabad Today! #SaveHCU #SaveHCUBioDiversity #SaveHyderabadBiodiversity (sic)”