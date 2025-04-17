SC's CEC sees ‘extensive damage’ in Kancha Gachibowli

HYDERABAD: Stating that the entire 2,374 acres and two guntas, including the land assigned to the University of Hyderabad and the 400 acres in Kancha Gachibowli, appears to have all characteristics of a forest, the Supreme Court appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) opined that uprooting and clearing vegetation with heavy machinery caused extensive damage to the ecological integrity of the site.

However, the CEC’s report submitted to the apex court on Wednesday said that although there were significant “forest-like features,” they were insufficient for conclusive determination.

The report concluded that a vegetation density survey by the Forest Survey of India (FSI) would be the most reliable method to assess whether the deforested 100 acres and the rest of the 400 acres qualify as forest.

According to the CEC, of the 400 acres handed over to the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) by the state government, development was initiated on 122 acres in the first phase.

Trees were uprooted using heavy machinery and the remains dumped at various locations. On April 3, during an inspection by the Forest Range Officer, Chilkur, 125 non-exempted trees were found to have been felled, leading to the booking of a case and relevant seizures.

As per the available records, 1,524 trees were felled in total, of which 1,399 were under the exempted category.