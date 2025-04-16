SC questions Telangana government's ‘tearing hurry’ to cut trees near University of Hyderabad

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed concern over the environmental damage due to the felling of a large number of trees on a land parcel next to the University of Hyderabad, and said it would go out of the way for the protection of environment and ecology.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih questioned the Telangana government over the "tearing hurry" to fell the trees there.

"You have to come up with a plan as to how you will restore those 100 acres (of land)," the bench told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who appeared for Telangana.

Justice Gavai said the top court was surprised to see videos where animals were running for shelter.

The bench directed the wildlife warden of Telangana to take immediate steps to protect the wildlife.

"For the protection of the environment and ecology, we will go out of the way," Justice Gavai said.