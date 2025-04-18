Telangana government inks Rs 10,500 crore MoU with Japanese IT firms during CM Revanth's visit

HYBERABAD: The NTT DATA, a global leader in digital transformation and IT services, and Neysa Networks, an AI-first cloud platform company, have signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government in Japan on Friday to establish a AI Data Center Cluster in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs 10,500 crore.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during a high-level investment meeting held in Tokyo. This will help to build India’s largest AI Compute Infrastructure, a release from Chief Minister's office said.
The upcoming facility in Hyderabad will feature a 400 MW data centre cluster, designed to host the country’s most powerful AI super computing infrastructure with 25,000 GPUs. The project aligns with the Telangana government's vision to be the AI capital of India, offering sovereign, scalable and sustainable compute capabilities to support public and enterprise AI workloads.
This collaboration combines NTT DATA’s global data centre leadership with Neysa’s AI acceleration platform, enabling joint development of AI-first solutions and creating a vibrant innovation ecosystem anchored in Telangana, the official release said.
The project will be powered through a mix of grid and renewable energy (up to 500 MW), adopt cutting-edge cooling technologies like liquid immersion and adhere to the highest ESG standards, the CMO said. The campus would also foster AI talent through partnerships with Telangana’s academic institutions and contribute to the state’s digital public infrastructure mission.
CM Revanth Reddy said: "Telangana offers policy stability, strategic location advantage, reliable and high-quality electric power, skilled talent, quick clearances through a single window system to foster critical AI infrastructure and make the state leader in AI-related digital services. The investment announcement by NTT, closely follows recent big-ticket data centre projects by AWS, STT, Tillman Holdings and CtrlS and reiterates Hyderabad's dominant position as India’s leading data centre hub".
"Telangana offers policy stability, reliable power, skilled talent, and the fastest clearances through our single-window system - to make your investment smooth and secure. We welcome NTT Data as it begins a long-term partnership to power the next generation of AI and digital services from Hyderabad," the Chief Minister said "On behalf of all my people of Telangana - Arigatō Gozaimasu. Or in my Telugu language, Dhanayavadalu," Revanth Reddy said.
NTT DATA headquartered in Tokyo is a global leader in IT services, data centres, and digital transformation, employing 1,93,000 people across over 50 countries. Ranked among the world’s top three data centre providers. It operates over 150 facilities globally.
Neysa is an AI-first cloud platform company focusing on delivering sovereign, scalable and industry-specific AI compute solutions. Neysa is driving GenAI adoption by enterprises through a unified AI stack and strategic partnerships across sectors.