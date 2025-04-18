Telangana government inks Rs 10,500 crore MoU with Japanese IT firms during CM Revanth's visit

HYBERABAD: The NTT DATA, a global leader in digital transformation and IT services, and Neysa Networks, an AI-first cloud platform company, have signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government in Japan on Friday to establish a AI Data Center Cluster in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs 10,500 crore.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during a high-level investment meeting held in Tokyo. This will help to build India’s largest AI Compute Infrastructure, a release from Chief Minister's office said.

The upcoming facility in Hyderabad will feature a 400 MW data centre cluster, designed to host the country’s most powerful AI super computing infrastructure with 25,000 GPUs. The project aligns with the Telangana government's vision to be the AI capital of India, offering sovereign, scalable and sustainable compute capabilities to support public and enterprise AI workloads.

This collaboration combines NTT DATA’s global data centre leadership with Neysa’s AI acceleration platform, enabling joint development of AI-first solutions and creating a vibrant innovation ecosystem anchored in Telangana, the official release said.