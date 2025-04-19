Dalit man stripped, assaulted, filmed over marital dispute mediation in Telangana; six booked under SC/ST Act

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old Dalit man was allegedly stripped, assaulted, and filmed by six persons after attempting to mediate in a marital dispute. The attackers also circulated the video among their friends and family.

Though the incident occurred on March 26 at Gundlapochampally village, it came to light on Friday. The victim approached the police on April 13 to lodge a complaint.

In his complaint, the victim, Tarun, stated that he was acquainted with a woman named Anisha, through whom he came to know her sister Vinitha, a resident of Bowenpally.

Vinitha, who was involved in a marital dispute and had filed for divorce in the Secunderabad Family Court, reportedly requested Tarun to speak to her husband, G Kiran Yadav, and dissuade him from signing the divorce papers.