KCR’s speech full of lies, aimed at maligning govt: Congress

HYDERABAD: In a swift response to comments made by BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Congress leaders on Sunday dismissed his allegations against the grand old party and state government as “misleading and politically motivated”.
They took a strong exception to the former chief minister branding the Congress as the main villain of the state, and challenged him to set a date to discuss the allegations or debate in the State Legislative Assembly.
Addressing the media outside Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s residence, ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka, Ponnam Prabhakar and Jupally Krishna Rao delivered a point-by-point rebuttal to KCR’s claims, challenging his version of events during his tenure.
Blaming KCR for administrative lapses and poor financial situation during the BRS regime, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy sought to know if Congress has become a villain for giving statehood.
The minister challenged the BRS chief to a debate on the issues he raised in the State Legislative Assembly on a day of his convenience.
Srinivasa Reddy countered Rao’s narrative by questioning whether granting statehood — a move led by the Congress —could be considered villainous.
He accused the former CM of fiscal mismanagement, noting that Rs 82,000 crore in unpaid bills were left behind by the BRS administration.
“Do you have a moral right to speak about democracy.
During your tenure, you even eavesdropped not just on political rivals but also conversations between husband and wife,” he said.
“KCR’s speech was full of political rhetoric... full of lies aimed at maligning the state government,” he said.
‘KCR spewed venom on govt because he’s out of power’
Responding to Rao’s comment that the Congress government failed to provide even drinking water, he said: “KCR spent Rs 39,000 crore on Mission Bhagiratha. But a survey conducted by the Congress government showed that 32% of the households in the state have no water connections.”
Hitting out at the BRS chief for calling Assembly debate and discussions as “meaningless dialogue”, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya said that the former CM “spewed venom” on the government only because he was out of power.
She sought to know why KCR was sending his party MLAs to the Assembly if meaningless discussions are taking place in the House.
Finding fault with the BRS chief for calling Congress the main villain to Telangana, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi should be anointed with milk for the key role she played in the formation of Telangana.
“KCR runs his party like a Ek Hind Fauj, not giving representation to any other castes or communities in his party,” Prabhakar said.