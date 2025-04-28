KCR’s speech full of lies, aimed at maligning govt: Congress

HYDERABAD: In a swift response to comments made by BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Congress leaders on Sunday dismissed his allegations against the grand old party and state government as “misleading and politically motivated”.

They took a strong exception to the former chief minister branding the Congress as the main villain of the state, and challenged him to set a date to discuss the allegations or debate in the State Legislative Assembly.

Addressing the media outside Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s residence, ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka, Ponnam Prabhakar and Jupally Krishna Rao delivered a point-by-point rebuttal to KCR’s claims, challenging his version of events during his tenure.

Blaming KCR for administrative lapses and poor financial situation during the BRS regime, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy sought to know if Congress has become a villain for giving statehood.

The minister challenged the BRS chief to a debate on the issues he raised in the State Legislative Assembly on a day of his convenience.

Srinivasa Reddy countered Rao’s narrative by questioning whether granting statehood — a move led by the Congress —could be considered villainous.

He accused the former CM of fiscal mismanagement, noting that Rs 82,000 crore in unpaid bills were left behind by the BRS administration.

“Do you have a moral right to speak about democracy.

During your tenure, you even eavesdropped not just on political rivals but also conversations between husband and wife,” he said.

“KCR’s speech was full of political rhetoric... full of lies aimed at maligning the state government,” he said.