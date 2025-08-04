Kavitha calls Jagadish Reddy ‘lilliput’, warns Karthik Reddy; fresh storm brews in BRS over leadership silence

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha has yet again triggered a storm in the party with her controversial remarks against senior leader and former energy minister G Jagadish Reddy, considered a staunch loyalist of pink party working president KT Rama Rao.
Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Kavitha made sweeping comments, calling Jagadish Reddy a “Lilliput” and took a swipe at former minister Sabitha Indra Reddy’s son P Karthik Reddy, describing him as a political novice in the BRS who should “know his limits”.
While Kavitha continues to challenge the party’s leadership, the BRS high command has so far adopted a wait-and-watch approach, despite mounting pressure from several leaders to take disciplinary action against her, including possible suspension.
Kavitha has been charting her own course within the party for quite some time now, often criticising party affairs openly. Her earlier remarks alleging that party chief and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was “surrounded by devils” who were misleading him and marginalising her, created a near-political earthquake within BRS. However, the leadership has taken no action against her to date.
On Sunday, Kavitha fuelled the conflict further by targeting Jagadish Reddy for his recent comments against her and issued a warning to Karthik Reddy, accusing him of behaving like a “loose cannon” with his statements. Her remarks have stirred deep unrest in party ranks. Senior leaders, including former ministers, are reportedly shocked by the “Lilliput” jibe aimed at Jagadish Reddy — a veteran leader who has been with KCR since the Telangana movement. Many are now bringing pressure on the leadership to respond firmly.
Party insiders point out that in the past, leaders like Eatala Rajender, Ale Narendra, and others were swiftly expelled or sidelined for making remarks critical of KCR or the party. In contrast, the continued silence over Kavitha’s behaviour has sparked frustration. Some leaders are now contemplating their future in the party if decisive action is not taken soon.
There is also growing concern among second-tier leaders and cadres, especially in constituencies represented by former ministers and senior figures. They fear that inaction on the leadership’s part could lead to a loss of discipline and respect within the party structure, eventually causing demoralisation among grassroots workers.
Adding fuel to the fire, some party circles and social media chatter allege that Kavitha is acting under the influence of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing her of working to destabilise BRS from within. These claims, though unsubstantiated, are gaining traction among party workers and adding to the internal discord. A senior MLA, reacting sharply to Kavitha’s recent statements, questioned her sudden concern over BC issues. “Why is Kavitha dragging the erstwhile BRS government now for not doing justice to BCs? Why didn’t she raise her voice over the past 10 years?” the MLA asked.
The turmoil unleashed by Kavitha’s comments has now become a major headache for BRS leadership, with pressure mounting from within to rein in the MLC and send a clear message that indiscipline will not be tolerated—no matter who the leader is.