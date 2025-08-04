Kavitha calls Jagadish Reddy ‘lilliput’, warns Karthik Reddy; fresh storm brews in BRS over leadership silence

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha has yet again triggered a storm in the party with her controversial remarks against senior leader and former energy minister G Jagadish Reddy, considered a staunch loyalist of pink party working president KT Rama Rao.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Kavitha made sweeping comments, calling Jagadish Reddy a “Lilliput” and took a swipe at former minister Sabitha Indra Reddy’s son P Karthik Reddy, describing him as a political novice in the BRS who should “know his limits”.

While Kavitha continues to challenge the party’s leadership, the BRS high command has so far adopted a wait-and-watch approach, despite mounting pressure from several leaders to take disciplinary action against her, including possible suspension.

Kavitha has been charting her own course within the party for quite some time now, often criticising party affairs openly. Her earlier remarks alleging that party chief and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was “surrounded by devils” who were misleading him and marginalising her, created a near-political earthquake within BRS. However, the leadership has taken no action against her to date.

On Sunday, Kavitha fuelled the conflict further by targeting Jagadish Reddy for his recent comments against her and issued a warning to Karthik Reddy, accusing him of behaving like a “loose cannon” with his statements. Her remarks have stirred deep unrest in party ranks. Senior leaders, including former ministers, are reportedly shocked by the “Lilliput” jibe aimed at Jagadish Reddy — a veteran leader who has been with KCR since the Telangana movement. Many are now bringing pressure on the leadership to respond firmly.