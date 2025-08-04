Lite byte | Turncoat Congress MLA eyes Jubilee Hills seat, fresh resignation may spark disqualification twist

Even as the Supreme Court has stepped in and directed that a decision be taken on the defected MLAs within three months, a turncoat has thrown the grand old party into a tizzy with his latest move. He has announced that he wants to resign from his current seat and contest the upcoming Jubilee Hills byelection. And that’s not all.

Even if he wins there, he apparently wants to keep an eye on his old turf, too! The Congress leadership is said to be worried, and a surprise resignation by this MLA could well set off the next chapter in the disqualification saga. Let’s not forget, after defecting from the BRS, the MLA had contested a Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket, and lost.

A desk full of questions

A senior IAS officer, holding the rank of principal secretary, was left scratching his head after a recent posting to a certain department. His otherwise orderly desk had a large number of files — none of which had anything to do with his office or his responsibilities.

Puzzled and more than a little annoyed, he wasted no time in instructing his team to send the documents back to where they belonged, mostly to the district collectors. And that’s where the plot thickened. It turned out that these very files had originally been summoned from the districts on the instructions of the concerned minister.

Why had the minister insisted on routing these files to an official who had no role whatsoever in handling them? The answer remains a mystery!

Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, B Kartheek