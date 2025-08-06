Harish’s comments on Ghose panel insulted judiciary: Telangana Min Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday demanded that former irrigation minister T Harish Rao apologise to the four crore people of Telangana for “insulting the judiciary and retired Supreme Court judge Justice PC Ghose Commission of Inquiry on the Kaleshwaram project”.
Responding to a PowerPoint presentation made by Harish earlier in the day, Uttam said in a statement that “the cheaters” had no moral right to speak.
He alleged that the BRS had belittled democratic institutions and shown no respect for the judiciary. “There had been no change in the party’s attitude even after the electorate delivered a verdict in the Assembly elections,” the statement said.
Uttam added the BRS had shown no faith in the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), which was constituted through an Act of Parliament. He questioned how those “wicked people responsible for the sinking of Medigadda piers” were now insulting a senior judge like PC Ghose.
He said that irregularities by the previous BRS government in the guise of constructing the Kaleshwaram project had been revealed by the Ghose Commission.
The report, he claimed, had disclosed the actions of then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Harish, the then irrigation minister.
Commission exposed true colours of BRS leadership, says Uttam
“That is why, like a thief stung by a scorpion, Harish is again talking nonsense and telling lies,” Uttam said in the statement. He argued that the Commission had clearly exposed the “true colours” of the BRS leadership. He pointed out that the report had been issued by a retired Supreme Court judge, not by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy or himself.
Uttam said the Commission had conducted an inquiry that covered every stage — from conceptualisation of the Kaleshwaram project and design flaws, to the sinking of the Medigadda barrage piers. The report included details of who made the mistakes and who was responsible, the statement pointed out.
He questioned why Harish had failed to present evidence when deposing before the Commission. The evidence submitted by Harish was found to be false, Uttam claimed, adding that the Commission had identified misdeeds allegedly committed by both KCR and Harish. He said both leaders were now afraid of possible action being taken based on the Commission’s findings. That was why, according to him, Harish Rao was attacking the Commission and questioning its motives.
Uttam asked how long the BRS would continue to mislead the people of Telangana. He remarked that “the direction of the uncle (KCR) from the farmhouse and the action of the nephew (Harish) from the BRS office” must stop. They should instead attend the Legislative Assembly session and take part in the debate on the Commission’s report, he said.
The Irrigation Minister also questioned whether it was acceptable for the BRS to be involved in scams worth “thousands of crores” and then label a government-led inquiry as political vendetta. He alleged that the BRS had misled the public for 10 years and had launched the Kaleshwaram project to earn commissions.
“The BRS leadership decided independently where the barrages would be constructed. Without Cabinet approval, the ‘Mama-Alludu’ duo constructed Kaleshwaram and committed financial irregularities worth Rs 1 lakh crore,” Uttam said and added that the BRS had no moral right to speak now.
Uttam’s comeback
