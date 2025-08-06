Harish’s comments on Ghose panel insulted judiciary: Telangana Min Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday demanded that former irrigation minister T Harish Rao apologise to the four crore people of Telangana for “insulting the judiciary and retired Supreme Court judge Justice PC Ghose Commission of Inquiry on the Kaleshwaram project”.

Responding to a PowerPoint presentation made by Harish earlier in the day, Uttam said in a statement that “the cheaters” had no moral right to speak.

He alleged that the BRS had belittled democratic institutions and shown no respect for the judiciary. “There had been no change in the party’s attitude even after the electorate delivered a verdict in the Assembly elections,” the statement said.

Uttam added the BRS had shown no faith in the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), which was constituted through an Act of Parliament. He questioned how those “wicked people responsible for the sinking of Medigadda piers” were now insulting a senior judge like PC Ghose.

He said that irregularities by the previous BRS government in the guise of constructing the Kaleshwaram project had been revealed by the Ghose Commission.

The report, he claimed, had disclosed the actions of then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Harish, the then irrigation minister.