Ghose panel report a ‘baseless plot’: BRS leader Harish

HYDERABAD: Describing the Justice PC Ghose Commission report on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) as “baseless, politically motivated, and a conspiracy,” former irrigation minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday emphatically stated that the project had Cabinet approval and was not an individual decision by former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

To support the assertion of a collective decision, he displayed copies of Cabinet approvals for the three barrages. “When the BRS returns to power, we would repair the two damaged piers of the Medigadda barrage and restore water supply to farmers,” he added.

Making a PowerPoint presentation a day after the state Cabinet decided to table in the Assembly the report submitted by the PC Ghose Commission, Harish stated, “It appears that the inquiry by the Commission was conducted in a conspiratorial manner.”

The 665-page report held KCR, Harish and former finance minister Eatala Rajender responsible. It stated: “The then finance minister remained a tacit perpetrator and the then irrigation minister allowed the chief minister to fulfil his desire.”

The report also observed that the former chief minister acted not as the head of government but as the administrative executive himself.