SC reserves verdict on Telangana’s domicile rule for med admissions

NEW DELHI: While the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on the Telangana government’s appeal challenging the high court striking down the state’s controversial four-year domicile rule for admissions to medical and dental colleges under the state quota, the arguments put forth by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on behalf of the state made for interesting reading.

The Telangana government had moved the top court challenging the state HC’s order holding that the state’s permanent residents cannot be denied benefits of admissions in the medical and dental colleges only on the ground that they lived outside the state for some time.

Arguing before the bench of Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, Singhvi, defending the rule of the state, argued that Telangana’s domicile criteria were rooted in a government rule backed by a Presidential Order. “Only the state has the authority to define the term permanent resident,” he said and urged that the HC order be set aside.

“Let’s take a student born and raised in Telangana, but who moves away briefly for just Class 10 and 11, perhaps to Kota for coaching. What about them?” the CJI asked.