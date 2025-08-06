Telangana Min Venkat urges Union Transport Min Gadkari to start RRR works at the earliest

HYDERABAD: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday urged Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to commence construction works on the northern part of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) as early as possible.

During a meeting with the Union minister in Delhi, Venkat Reddy said that keeping in mind the future needs, the government has decided to change the four-lane project to a six-lane one. “The project modifications are being finalised and tenders will be floated soon,” he said.

The R&B minister also urged the Union minister to ensure that the works on both the northern and southern parts of the RRR are taken up simultaneously on a war footing.

He also asked the Union minister to expand the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway to six lanes with service roads. Terming this road a “death road”, he brought to the notice of the Centre the recent accident in which two police officials from AP were killed.

He also requested Gadkari to construct a double-decker flyover from LB Nagar to Hayathnagar and an elevated corridor in the tiger reserve area on the Hyderabad-Srisailam highway.