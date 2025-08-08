Minor to stay in hospital until delivery after denied abortion by Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The minor who was denied permission by the High Court for medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) on Wednesday will remain admitted at Niloufer Hospital until the end of her pregnancy.

On Wednesday, the High Court denied the request for MTP for the minor, who is pregnant with twins — one at 28 weeks and the other at 26 weeks after the medical board at Niloufer Hospital submitted a report stating that the pregnancy was at an advanced stage and posed health risks to the minor.

The court order comes in response to the minor’s mother having filed a writ petition seeking a direction to Niloufer Hospital to terminate her daughter’s pregnancy under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act, 2021.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior doctor at Niloufer Hospital said, “The girl will continue to be admitted to the hospital till the delivery. As of now, a team of gynaecologists is monitoring her condition regularly, and she is in fine health. After the delivery, which is likely due in the 37th week, the girl will be discharged. If the family is not willing to keep the babies, they will be handed over to Shishu Vihar.”

The High Court also directed that the minor receive uninterrupted medical care, including support from the Department of Women’s Development and Child Welfare through the Sakhi Centre.