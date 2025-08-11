Srushti Fertility Centre on ED radar over hawala deals

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to investigate suspected money laundering by Dr Namratha and her team while running the illegal surrogacy and baby-selling racket uncovered at Srushti Fertility Centre.

The accused allegedly received large sums of money from clients through hawala transactions. Hyderabad police are already probing the fertility centre’s affairs for its suspected involvement in unlawful activities.

According to sources, the ED suspects the centre conducted large-scale hawala transactions to procure babies from multiple states and supply them to childless couples as surrogate children. The estimated value of these illicit transactions could be as high as `40 crore.

The ED is expected to formally request the Hyderabad police to share case details, including remand reports, FIRs, seized documents, and other evidence, to build a money laundering case.

Sources indicate that the agency may write to the Hyderabad Police Commissioner on Monday, seeking the necessary documents to register an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Dr Namratha and Srushti Fertility Center.