Telangana DyCM Bhatti wants APHMEL to compete globally

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said that Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery and Engineering Limited (APHMEL), a subsidiary of Singareni, should improve its operations to compete globally.

During his visit to APHMEL in Ibrahimpatnam, near Vijayawada, the deputy CM lauded both the machinery and workforce of APHMEL.

“None of the global engineering companies, which manufacture spare parts for new industries or repair and supply old parts, have better machinery and human resources than APHMEL. With commitment of workers and effective utilisation of existing facilities, APHMEL can compete globally,” he said.

Later speaking to the media, Vikramarka revealed that the government was planning to appoint a consultant to study local conditions and submit a report on APHMEL. “Once the report is submitted, the government will decide on which direction the company should proceed,” he said.

‘Contribute to development of both Telangana and AP’

The deputy CM also said that an improved performance by both officials and staff will boost company’s profits, create employment opportunities for local youth, and contribute to the development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

He also instructed the officials to ensure that the plant and machinery are maintained properly, with equipment overhauled and painted.

He also ordered that all working staff must strictly follow safety measures. “The industry can progress only through the hard work and high aspirations of its workers,” he added.

Vikramarka also urged APHMEL to expand beyond manufacturing and repairing machinery for Singareni Collieries, and secure orders from across the nation, on the lines of BHEL.

Stating that APHMEL manufactures and repairs machinery required for thermal power stations, he said that the state government was planning to develop it further with an objective to make it the best in the sector.