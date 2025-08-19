Two electrocuted, one injured while transporting Ganesh idol in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Two people died in Bandlaguda late Sunday night after reportedly coming into contact with high-tension wires while transporting a Ganesh idol on a tractor, a day after five others lost their lives in a similar electrocution incident.

The deceased are identified as Vikas and Toni, who was the tractor driver. Another person, Akhilesh, is severely injured and receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Police said they bought a 22-foot idol at Laxmiguda in Jalpally. The incident happened while they were transporting it to Puranapul. "We are not sure about the cause of electrocution. The case is registered and under investigation”.

Toni's brother, who was in the tractor when the incident happened, said that while they were coming, a wire touched the Ganesh idol. “After it touched, we felt the shock. It was raining, and the idol was covered with a cloth. After I received the shock, I fell to the ground and got an injury on my backside”, he added.