INDIA bloc VP candidate: Jurist behind many landmark rulings and ex-chairman of Telangana caste census committee

HYDERABAD: The Opposition INDIA bloc on Monday named former Judge of the Supreme Court and the first Lokayukta of Goa, Justice B. Sudershan Reddy as the candidate for the Vice-Presidential election.

Justice Reddy’s tenure on the Supreme Court Bench included participation in several landmark rulings, notably outlaawing of Salwa Judum, a group of tribal persons mobilised for resistance against Maoists. He was also the ex-chairman of Telangana census committee.

Born on July 8, 1946, in Akula Mylaram village, then part of Ibrahimpatnam Taluq (now Kandukur Revenue Mandal, Rangareddy District, Telangana), Justice Reddy rose from humble beginnings in an agricultural family to occupy some of the highest offices in India’s judicial system.

After completing his law degree from Osmania University, Hyderabad, in 1971, he enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh. He began his legal practice under Shri K. Pratap Reddy, Senior Advocate, and soon gained prominence in writ and civil matters before the High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

His government assignments included serving as Government Pleader in the High Court (1988–90), where he handled revenue matters, and a brief tenure as Additional Standing Counsel for the Central Government in 1990. Justice Reddy also held several positions in the legal and academic fields, including President of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates Association (1993-94) and Legal Adviser and Standing Counsel for Osmania University.