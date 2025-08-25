CM Revanth Reddy calls for monitoring mechanism in Tollywood

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the film industry needs monitoring. He said: “The government will not tolerate attempts by a few persons to control the industry. Everyone has to work within the law. I will be neutral when it comes to the industry”. On Sunday, producers and directors from the Telugu film industry met the Chief Minister at his residence.

During the meeting, he said that the working environment in the film industry should be good. He assured that the government will provide full support to the film industry. Steps should be taken to improve the skills of those who are new to the industry, he added, by saying that it would be good to set up a corpus fund for improving skills in various aspects of the industry. We will make necessary arrangements for the film industry in the skill university, he said.

Stating that the Telugu film industry has reached the international level, he said that the film industry is an important industry in Telangana. He said, “I took the initiative to end the workers’ strike at the time of the dispute in the industry. Reforms are needed in the matter of producers and workers in the industry. Producers should treat workers with humanity. It would be good if producers, workers and the government come together to come up with a policy. Our government will also protect film workers and producers.”

Hyderabad is also hosting international film shootings. We must ensure more Telugu film shootings happen within Telangana. My goal is to place the Telugu film industry firmly on the international stage, he added.