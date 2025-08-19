Hema Committee report: Probe dropped in 35 cases, SIT ‘jobless’

KOCHI: Exactly a year after the release of the Hema Committee report that exposed sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry and promised sweeping reforms, the special investigation team (SIT) formed to deal with the resultant allegations is left with little to do.

While officers claim the SIT remains operational, the reality paints a different picture: investigations into the 35 cases registered in the aftermath of the release of the Hema Committee report have been dropped. Formed on August 25 last year, the seven-member SIT – headed by IG Sparjan Kumar and comprising four senior women IPS officers, an assistant inspector general, and a superintendent-ranked officer – now finds itself without any of those cases before it.

“As we had informed the court, the complainants are no longer willing to pursue the cases, which prompted us to halt further action,” Sparjan Kumar told TNIE.

At the same time, the SIT continues to work on 10 cases registered before the release of the Hema Committee report. “In those cases, we have already submitted chargesheets and the accused are before the respective courts,” the officer said, conceding that the team’s functioning is not as full-fledged as in the initial phase.