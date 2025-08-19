Kerala

Hema Committee report: Probe dropped in 35 cases, SIT ‘jobless’

A woman officer with the team, speaking on condition of anonymity, said several complainants told the SIT that their engagement with the Hema Committee was purely academic.
While officers claim the SIT remains operational, the reality paints a different picture: investigations into the 35 cases registered in the aftermath of the release of the Hema Committee report have been dropped.
While officers claim the SIT remains operational, the reality paints a different picture: investigations into the 35 cases registered in the aftermath of the release of the Hema Committee report have been dropped.
Abdul Nazer M A
KOCHI: Exactly a year after the release of the Hema Committee report that exposed sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry and promised sweeping reforms, the special investigation team (SIT) formed to deal with the resultant allegations is left with little to do.

While officers claim the SIT remains operational, the reality paints a different picture: investigations into the 35 cases registered in the aftermath of the release of the Hema Committee report have been dropped. Formed on August 25 last year, the seven-member SIT – headed by IG Sparjan Kumar and comprising four senior women IPS officers, an assistant inspector general, and a superintendent-ranked officer – now finds itself without any of those cases before it.

“As we had informed the court, the complainants are no longer willing to pursue the cases, which prompted us to halt further action,” Sparjan Kumar told TNIE.

At the same time, the SIT continues to work on 10 cases registered before the release of the Hema Committee report. “In those cases, we have already submitted chargesheets and the accused are before the respective courts,” the officer said, conceding that the team’s functioning is not as full-fledged as in the initial phase.

A year on, rights awareness greater in Mollywood but issues persist: Artists

A woman officer with the team, speaking on condition of anonymity, said several complainants told the SIT that their engagement with the Hema Committee was purely academic.

“They believed the committee was formed to study issues within the film industry and initiate comprehensive changes. They didn’t expect, nor intend, it to lead to criminal proceedings,” the officer said. The officer also dismissed suggestions that complainants were hesitant to testify because of discomfort with the SIT despite the presence of female officers.

“There is no such thing. We extended every support possible. But they decided not to pursue criminal action,” she pointed out.

Meanwhile, a top source with the Kerala Police revealed that a lack of supporting evidence and documentation from the complainants was a major reason in halting the investigation into many cases.

“Numerous complaints came up from junior artists and supporting actors. In several cases, the SIT struggled to gather adequate evidence or documentation to support the allegations. In court, evidence, supporting documents, and mahazars are essential. Otherwise, the credibility of the investigating officers can come under scrutiny,” the source said.

Hema Committee report: Cops to drop charges as victims refuse to cooperate

Hema Committee fallout

Cases registered after the release of Hema committee report: 35 (probe dropped)

Cases registered before the report, based on complaints: 10 (probe ongoing)

Major cases and their status

Director Ranjith

  • Cases: 2 (One filed by a Bengali actor and another by a male actor)

  • Status: Kerala High Court quashed the case filed by the male actor. Karnataka High Court stayed proceedings in the case filed by the Bengali actor

Actor Siddique

  • Case: 1 (Filed by a model-actor)

  • Status: Investigation pending

Actor-politician M Mukesh

  • Cases: 2 (Registered with Wadakkancherry and Maradu police)

  • Status: Chargesheets filed in both cases. In one case, the complainant later withdrew the complaint

Actor Edavela Babu

  • Cases: 2 (One filed by a junior artist with Nadakkavu police, another with Maradu police)

  • Status: Chargesheets filed in both cases. In one case, the complainant dropped the charges

Actor-producer Maniyanpilla Raju

  • Case: 1 (Registered at Fort Kochi police station)

  • Status: The complainant later withdrew the charges

Actor Jayasurya

  • Case: 1 (Registered at Cantonment police station, Thiruvananthapuram)

  • Status: The complainant later dropped the charges

Actor-director Balachandra Menon

  • Cases: 2 (Registered in Cantonment police station and in Ernakulam Central police station)

  • Status: Referred the case in Cantonment PS as there is no evidence, and investigation pending in another case

Actor Nivin Pauly

  • Case: 1 (Registered following the allegation of junior artist)

  • Status: Clean-chit from police

Others who faced heat: Actors Baburaj, Sudheesh, and Alencier, production controllers Vichu and Noble, makeup assistant Charuth Chandran, and makeup artists Saji Koratty and Ratheesh Ambady, among others

Malayalam actress Minu Muneer held from Kerala in Pocso case
Hema Committee report
Special Investigation Team (SIT)
probe dropped

