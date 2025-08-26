Police await medical report for clarity in alleged rape of tribal woman in Telangana

KHAMMAM: Palwancha police on Monday took into custody one of the two suspects in the alleged rape of a tribal woman. However, investigators said that they have not yet obtained clarity on whether the rape actually occurred.

During the investigation, the suspect reportedly denied any assault, claiming they had only allowed the woman into their auto and dropped her at the Peddamma Talli temple at her request. He maintained that they did not touch her.

While preliminary inputs from doctors suggested signs of sexual assault, police said they will wait for the final medical report before drawing conclusions. They are also examining CCTV footage and other leads.

Police said the victim has not yet disclosed any details about the incident. Investigators are now relying on the medical analysis from Hyderabad. A police officer said there were no visible injuries on the victim when she was found at the temple. Another officer said, “If the victim opens up and tells us the facts, the issue can be solved. For now, we have only one option; waiting for the medical report.”

The victim was married two years ago and lives with her husband. She has no parents but is supported by her brothers and a sister. She is currently staying at a shelter at the Childline care centre in Kothagudem.