Heavy rains trigger severe flooding in Telangana’s Kamareddy and Medak; rescue operations underway
HYDERABAD: Kamareddy and Medak districts in Telangana have experienced unprecedented rainfall over the past 24 hours on 26-27 August. Argonda station in Rajampet mandal, Kamareddy, recorded 42 cm of rainfall, while ten locations across Kamareddy, Nirmal, and Medak districts received over 20 cm each. Nirmal, Rajanna-Sircilla, Nizamabad, and Siddipet districts have also been badly affected.
Widespread damage has been reported in Kamareddy and Medak districts.
In Kamareddy, approximately 500 people have been rescued or evacuated from inundated areas. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) successfully rescued 10 workers at Boggu Gudise and five individuals at Gunkal Village in challenging conditions. Kamareddy town has been severely affected, with overflow from Pedda Cheruvu submerging areas including Goske Rajaiah Colony and Housing Board Colony. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team deployed from Nirmal is engaged in ongoing rescue operations.
A car carrying two people was washed away in Neelakatta Vagu, Domakonda. The railway track at Rameshwarpally in Bhiknoor mandal has caved in, halting train services until further notice. Meanwhile, the National Highway between Hyderabad and Adilabad is submerged at two points in Kamareddy district. District police and SDRF teams are working to restore traffic flow as soon as possible.
In Medak district, Doopsingh Thanda village in Haveli Ghanpur mandal is completely surrounded by floodwaters, with around 100 people evacuated to safety. Fourteen individuals remain stranded on a rooftop, unable to escape due to heavy flooding. NDRF and SDRF teams are attempting to reach them, and a helicopter has been requested for rescue operations. Five people stranded at the Animal Birth Control centre near Medak municipal dump yard have been rescued by SDRF. Additionally, one person stranded atop a car near Nakkavagu, surrounded by water, is awaiting rescue efforts by NDRF.
Around 300 students from Ramayampet SC hostel and SW Degree College have been moved to safer locations. All flooded roads, culverts, causeways, and bridges in Medak district have been closed, with police, revenue, and panchayat teams deployed for relief work. Four tanks and two canals have breached in the area.
In Rajanna Sircilla district, rainwater is overflowing from the Upper Manair Dam at Narmala village in Gambhiraopet mandal, leaving five people stranded on an island. Efforts are underway to evacuate them.
A total of 12 SDRF teams and four NDRF teams have been deployed to Kamareddy and Medak districts for rescue operations. Senior officers have been appointed for Kamareddy, Medak, and Sircilla and have rushed to the affected areas.
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is closely monitoring the situation and has alerted senior officials and district collectors to respond promptly.