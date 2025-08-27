Heavy rains trigger severe flooding in Telangana’s Kamareddy and Medak; rescue operations underway

HYDERABAD: Kamareddy and Medak districts in Telangana have experienced unprecedented rainfall over the past 24 hours on 26-27 August. Argonda station in Rajampet mandal, Kamareddy, recorded 42 cm of rainfall, while ten locations across Kamareddy, Nirmal, and Medak districts received over 20 cm each. Nirmal, Rajanna-Sircilla, Nizamabad, and Siddipet districts have also been badly affected.

Widespread damage has been reported in Kamareddy and Medak districts.

In Kamareddy, approximately 500 people have been rescued or evacuated from inundated areas. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) successfully rescued 10 workers at Boggu Gudise and five individuals at Gunkal Village in challenging conditions. Kamareddy town has been severely affected, with overflow from Pedda Cheruvu submerging areas including Goske Rajaiah Colony and Housing Board Colony. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team deployed from Nirmal is engaged in ongoing rescue operations.

A car carrying two people was washed away in Neelakatta Vagu, Domakonda. The railway track at Rameshwarpally in Bhiknoor mandal has caved in, halting train services until further notice. Meanwhile, the National Highway between Hyderabad and Adilabad is submerged at two points in Kamareddy district. District police and SDRF teams are working to restore traffic flow as soon as possible.