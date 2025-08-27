Nine lakh to benefit from Telangana High Court order

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court’s order lifting the stay on Sada Bainama land transactions is expected to benefit nearly nine lakh applicants, providing ownership clarity to around 10 lakh acres of land across the state.

Sources in the government said that they would take up the applications filed up to November 10, 2020, for processing under the Bhu Bharati Act, 2025, under which the state government incorporated relevant provisions.

The legislation, framed after examining land administration systems in 18 states, replaced the Dharani portal and incorporated provisions to handle Sada Bainama claims. Officials said preliminary groundwork for processing applications has already been completed.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, meanwhile, said that the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will find a permanent solution to the long-pending issue of Sada Bainama. Telangana State Deputy Collectors Association president V Lachi Reddy welcomed the high court’s order, stating that the number of land disputes would come down with this order.

Meanwhile, according to estimates, 2.26 lakh applications filed before October 30, 2020, and 6.74 lakh applications received subsequently would now be eligible for scrutiny. Once processed, farmers are expected to receive 13-B proceedings, paving the way for issue of pattadar passbooks.