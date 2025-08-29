CM Revanth Reddy reviews flood situation, calls Yellampalli heart of Godavari

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and TPCC President Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit Kamareddy and Medak districts on Thursday.

He also visited the Sripada Yellampalli project in Peddapalli and reviewed the condition of the project with officials. The chief minister was scheduled to visit Kamareddy, but due to bad weather, his helicopter could not land. Later, he visited Medak, held a review meeting with officials and took stock of the situation.

Revanth said that during natural calamities, it is the responsibility of the authorities to stay alert and ensure no loss of life or crops. With heavy floods, people must also be careful, he added. He spoke to the chief secretary over phone and instructed him to prepare a report on crop loss for compensation. The district collector briefed him on the situation.

Earlier, during an informal interaction with reporters at Yellampalli, Revanth said the project was like the “oxygen and heart” of Godavari waters. Calling it a strategic location, he stressed that the Yellampalli project serves as a junction for Godavari waters and is the source of drinking water for Hyderabad. Alleging that the Kaleshwaram project has collapsed, he said: “Now, you have to understand the difference between Kaleshwaram and Yellampalli.”